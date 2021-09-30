Minister of Tourism, Deputy pay visit to family of late Nana Ampadu

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Awal Mohammed (R) and deputy. Photo Credit: Nkonkonsa

•The Minister of Tourism has mourned with the family of Nana Ampadu

• The veteran musician died on September 28



• The Ministry has pledged support to the family of Nana Ampadu



Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, and his Deputy, Mark Okraku Mantey, have visited the home of late Highlife musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu.



A delegation led by Dr Awal on Thursday, September 30, mourned with the widow and family of the Ghanaian music legend, Nana Ampadu, who passed away on Tuesday, September 28 at age 76.



"As tradition demands, we had to pay the family a visit...from what we have seen, it is true that Nana Ampadu is no more. When he was alive, he helped President Nana Akufo-Addo, his contribution to the music industry...it will be difficult to get his replacement, his storytelling ability is one of a kind, I haven't come across his kind in this generation. We are here, led by Dr Awal to remind the family that, Nana Ampadu was a prominent man, he is just not for the family, he belongs to the state. We are with you in all things," said the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mr Okraku Mantey.

The team also signed the book of condolence of Nana Ampadu who was also referred to as 'Adwomtofo Nyinaa Hene' translated as ‘The king of all musician'. The veteran singer has in his credit over 800 songs, he was the leader of the African Brothers Band, formed in 1963.



Popular among Nana Ampadu's songs include: 'Oman Bo Adwo', 'Obra', Kofi Nkrabea', 'Susu Ma No Nye Wode', 'Mother', 'Yaa Amponsah'.



