‘Minister of yogurt and fanmilk affairs’ - Afia Schwarzenegger mocks Adwoa Safo

Afia Schwarzenneger and Sarah Adwoa Safo

Controversial Ghanaian media personality and socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has waded into the talk about the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo sharing yogurt to some people.

She labeled Adwoa Safo as the ‘Minister of yogurt and fan milk affairs’ as she ridicules the embattled Dome-Kwabenya MP for embarking on an initiative to lure the people to gain their trust and support ahead of the 2024 elections.



Her comment comes in reaction to a video that depicted Sarah Adwoa Safo sharing snacks to some people seated under a canopy who are believed to be her constituents.



The Ghanaian socialite advised that Sarah Adwoa Safo should be rejected by the Dome-Kwabenya constituents and vote for the National Democratic Congress ( NDC) parliamentary candidate in the 2024 general elections.



In an Instagram post sighted by GhanaWeb, on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, Afia Schwarzenneger disclosed her opinion on the sharing of yogurt by Sarah Adwoa Safo on her Instagram page.

She wrote: “ Minister of yogurt and fan milk affairs...doing to Ghanaians what she knows best



IF THEY [NPP] PRESENT HER [Adwoa Safo]..VOTE FOR ELIKPEM(NDC).”



Background



A video emerged online of the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo, serving some people at a public space believed to be in her constituency.



In the video shared on Twitter (now known as X), the MP is seen personally sharing snacks to some of the people seated under a canopy.

With a tray in hand, and with the help of some women standing around her, Sarah Adwoa Safo collects some frozen ice creams and then moves towards the people seated not too far from her to serve them.



While it is unclear what event that was, it is worth noting that the Electoral Commission of Ghana has started a Limited Voter Registration exercise to allow for persons who turned 18 years after the last registration exercise to get registered.



In a post on her page on Facebook, the Dome-Kwabenya MP advertised the activity with a flyer, urging all eligible persons in her constituency to go and get counted.



The exercise, which started on September 12, will end on October 2, 2023.



A few days ago, Adwoa Safo apologized for her prolonged absence from Parliament. Some have argued that she apologized because she wants to be re-elected.

