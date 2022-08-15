3
Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo crowned Miss Ghana 2022

22-year-old Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo has been crowned Miss Ghana 2022, at the just-ended pageant which was held at Avenue Event Centre in Accra.

The night of beauty and glam was climaxed with the three beautiful women, Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo, the winner, Rocklyn Krampah, 1st Runner up and Irene Vanessa Vifah, 2nd Runner Up, impressing the judges with their articulation, talents and composure.

Per the competition, Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo will represent Ghana at the forthcoming Miss World 2023 beauty pageant scheduled for next year.

According to the Miss Ghana pageant team, the winner wins an official vehicle, 1 year volunteering with Exclusive Events Ghana with the Miss Ghana Foundation, 1 year of Platinum Gym membership at Pippa’s Heath Centre and some souvenirs from sponsors.

Prior to winning the crown, Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo who introduced herself as someone who loves to impart people with knowledge has given many Ghanaians the hope of winning the Miss World crown in 2023.

