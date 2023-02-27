Mishasha got it right with Stonebwoy on 'Papabi' Dancehall jam – King Lagazee

Official artwork for the project

Source: Elorm Beenie, Contributor

Mishasha is on her way to recording the biggest Dancehall song for Ghana with her new single release titled “Papabi” featuring Stonebwoy.

Released on Friday, February 24, 2023, the song is already making heavy rotation across radio, television, and online platforms. Without delay, Mishasha has already jumped on a media tour to amplify the song even before it gets to a week.



Many (including radio show hosts, DJs, entertainment critics and music fans) have already tipped the song as the biggest Dancehall song to ever hit the eardrums; in a very long time, such a song with a heavy buzzing hardcore dancehall sound hasn’t hit mainstream yet, especially with the 90s and early 2000s style for the genre.



On Sunday, February 26, 2023, Mishasha kicked off her media tour with an exclusive 30-minute engagement on Asaase Radio 99.5 FM on ‘Yaad Settingz’ with King Lagazee.



The fantastic interview session saw King Lagazee exhuming some new information about Mishasha too where she disclosed she’s an Accountant and Dietician by profession. This blew the audience away with how she’s able to meander her way through it all and still juggle music.



For Mishasha who is now signed to Sky Entertainment – a Ghanaian record label based in Accra – she doesn’t only major in Dancehall as many would put it.



“I am a blend of many styles because I am versatile. I don’t want to be boxed in just one genre (Dancehall); I do jazz, Afrobeats, RnB and many other music styles that connect with my vibe. I grew up in a family of musicians where you would find some of my family playing the trombone and other instruments. I do play the flute too and now trying my hands on the guitar so I have many styles to me,” Mishasha disclosed.

In the last quarter of 2022, she got officially introduced to the media and public as a signee under Sky Entertainment, same label that signed new buzzling Afrobeats Singer, Yaw Darling (who is also equally doing well with his debut release under the label titled ‘Pull Up’).



Mishasha released “It’s You”, an Afrobeats song not too long ago which is also enjoying airplay, but “Papabi” seems to be taking the lead for her now, which is also a good thing.



She has released some singles previously before she got signed to Sky Entertainment.



She is a protégé of Mr. Logic, a seasoned Ghanaian Dancehall veteran cum industry Critic – which even speaks volumes on how she delivered on the song; there was no way she could fail after her tutelage from the ‘Dancehall Dada’, Mr. Logic.







