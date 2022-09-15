Mishasha shares ambition, holds listening session ahead of September 30 release

Mishasha

With a few days to the release of her single ‘It’s you’, musician and songwriter Mishasha, Wednesday, held a listening and introductory session at East Legon as part of efforts to interact with the media and some stakeholders of the industry.

The songstress whose first single under Sky Entertainment, led by astute broadcaster and disk jockey Andy Dosty, is set to be released on September 30, 2022, is sure of cementing her brand with the piece she composed.



“It’s a love song inspired by true events. Everyone can relate to it,” the singer, looking radiant on the night, said.



Mishasha expressed a strong conviction of taking Ghana music beyond borders while assuring the public she is in a good pair of hands to enable her to accomplish that dream.



“I come from a musical background. I started when I was quite younger. Along the way, I just wanted to do something different where I can connect with my audience. I met some people on the way, they believed in what I have and would like to harness it, hence, we’re here today,” she remarked while remaining tight-lipped about details of her contract.



“We’re looking forward to taking the music from Ghana to a wider audience worldwide and obviously the Grammys.”



Some of the stakeholders present after listening to the song shared some thoughts with many expressing their unwavering admiration for the songstress.

“Among the female musicians in Ghana, I’ve always said you’ve got something different. So, I’m praying that this new label is able…” said artiste manager Mr. Logic.



“I know what you can do. I know the grooming that you’ve gone through. I’m hoping on this new journey, we’ll see you on international platforms,” Bulldog of Bullhaus Entertainment on his part stated.



Under her previous label, Mishasha released 'Dorothy' which featured Shatta Wale, 'Energy' and a mashup titled 'Crazy tingz'.





BB