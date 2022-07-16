0
Menu
Entertainment

Miss Akwaaba ‘22 Live Tv Reality Show starts July 16

Akwaaba 22 Live.jfif Miss Akwaaba beauty pageant will be broadcast live on CeejayTV

Sat, 16 Jul 2022 Source: Ceejay TV

The much awaited culture and tourism beauty pageant Miss Akwaaba Ghana takes off this coming Saturday Live at the ultra modern CeejayTV Studio, Lapaz-Accra. Time: 8pm sharp

The Miss Akwaaba beauty pageant will be broadcast live on CeejayTV and other tv stations (later to be announced) every Saturday and Wednesday at 8pm sharp. There will also be live-streaming on all Ceejay Multimedia social media platforms, the GhanaWeb, the BaseTV and many others

Get ready for a very exciting and rollicking Miss Akwaaba’22 cultural and tourism beauty pageant show. The finals of the Miss Akwaaba beauty pageant will take place on Friday 19th August, 2022 at the National Theatre, Accra

The ultimate winner of Miss Akwaaba, apart from having the bragging rights of being the first lady to be crowned Miss Akwaaba, goes home with a cash prize of 10,000 cedis and also an all expense paid trip to Dubai plus pocket money. First runner up also receives 7,000 cedis, whilst the second runner up also receives 5,000 cedis. There’ll be other prizes for deserving contestants during each of the live shows

#CeejayTV #CeejayMultimedia #AkwaabaFestival #MissAkwaabaFest #TheNextGospelStar

Source: Ceejay TV
WATCH TWI NEWS
After 14 IVFs and multiple miscarriages, this couple are now parents to twins
Barker-Vormawor hails Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II
Atta Mills govt didn’t treat me with the decorum I deserved – Kufuor
This former minister of state became a commercial driver after leaving office
NPP National Executives: Gabby projects who will win what position
Minority ‘clash’ with Joe Wise on Adwoa Safo saga
Nat'l Cathedral: Secretariat refusing to answer questions – Ablakwa claims
A Plus responds to Wontumi's suit
Kwabena Agyapong recounts how Bawumia became an NPP member
What Akufo-Addo said in 2016 about the ‘family and friends’ syndrome gov't