Miss Akwaaba'22 live show to commence on July 16

Contestants of Miss Akwaaba'22

Source: Ceejay Multimedia

The much-awaited culture and tourism beauty pageant Miss Akwaaba Ghana takes off this Saturday, July 16 live at the ultra-modern CeejayTV Studio, Lapaz-Accra at 8 pm sharp

The Miss Akwaaba beauty pageant will be broadcast live on CeejayTV and other tv stations (later to be announced) every Saturday and Wednesday at 8 pm.



There will also be live-streaming on all Ceejay Multimedia social media platforms, the GhanaWeb, the BaseTV, and many others



Get ready for a very exciting and rollicking Miss Akwaaba’22 cultural and tourism beauty pageant show. The finals of the Miss Akwaaba beauty pageant will take place on Friday 19th August 2022 at the National Theatre, Accra



The ultimate winner of Miss Akwaaba, apart from having the bragging rights of being the first lady to be crowned Miss Akwaaba, goes home with a cash prize of 10,000 cedis and also an all-expense paid trip to Dubai plus pocket money.



The first runner-up also receives 7,000 cedis, whilst the second runner-up receives 5,000 cedis. There’ll be other prizes for deserving contestants during each of the live shows.













