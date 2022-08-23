Miss Akwaaba winners grab their cash prizes

Winners for the Miss Akwaaba Pageant

Winners of Miss Akwaaba 2022 have picked up their cash prizes after an intensive eight weeks festival dubbed "The Akwaaba Festival" which took place at Ceejay Multimedia, Lapaz.

The festival was climaxed with a Miss Akwaaba pageant held on August 20, 2022, at the forecourt of the National Theatre.



Fast forward to August 23, 2022, the winners of the pageant have been presented with cash prizes for emerging winners.



The cash presentation was done by one Mr Joe Osae who presented a cash prize of ¢10,000 to the winner, Miss Bubune, ¢7000 to Miss Gifty who turned second and ¢5000 to Miss Believer crowned 3rd.



Mr Osae in his remarks, wished all the other contestants better luck while expressing his appreciation to all media partners and sponsors.



The maiden Edition of the Miss Akwaaba pageant was part of the activities at the Akwaaba Festival 2022.



