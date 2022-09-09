Miss Anita wins maiden Face of the City pageant

Miss Asare Deladem Anita won Maiden Face of the City pageant

Source: Novieku, Contributor

Miss Asare Deladem Anita emerged as the overall winner of the maiden Face of the City Pageant, a beauty contest by the Student Representative Council of the University of Ghana - City Campus.

Themed “Inspiring Excellence through beauty”, she defeated her peers to the coveted crown at an exclusive event held on Saturday, September 3.



Clearly excited, Miss Deladem promised that her victory means a “voice for the voiceless” adding “with hard work and determination, I’ll make our dreams come through”.



“Congratulations to us. With God on our side, we’ve made it and am super excited. Your prayers and support really worked and am very grateful to each and every one who believed in me. And yes, I went to the battlefield with character, intelligence, strength and, style which can’t be overlooked, victory is ours,” she said.



She added: “I want to assure y’all that your hopes won’t be hopeless. I’ll be the voice of the voiceless. With hard work and determination, I’ll make our dreams come through. Expect the best from your queen.”



Under the auspices of the Women’s Commissioner and Hype Lens Africa Company Limited, the event will give female students the opportunity to showcase and promote women empowerment, diversity, intelligence, and leadership in an ever-changing society.

Grace Quiacoo, the Women's Commissioner in a chat with the media said the success of the maiden pageant on campus was in furtherance of her campaign promise to students upon assuming office. She appreciated her team for the effort despite budget constraints and urged the winners to use the platform given them to impact society for good.



“I am so much grateful to God for the strength he’s given myself and the team to make this dream come through. It looked impossible from the beginning because a lot of people had doubts about how we were going to do this for the first time at the University of Ghana Accra City Campus. Before coming into power, I had it as part of my policies to organize this pageantry as a way of creating an avenue to empower and motivate the female students on campus. I never wanted to fail my people who voted me into power despite the financial challenges and everything.”



The other winners on the night are: the first runner-up, Mercy Paresongo Addih and second runner-up. Rashidatu Tetteh.



Individual prize winners are Miss talent, Fransisca; Miss catwalk, Mercy; Most disciplined, Angela; Most eloquent, Rashida; Miss personality, Pearl and Miss popularity- Deborah.