Miss Ghana 2019 to launch hygienic woman project on May 28

Rebecca Kwabi, the winner of Miss Ghana 2019, is set to launch the hygienic woman project on May 28, 2022.

Expected to be held at Tomreik Hotel, East Legon at 10 am, the programme, according to the beauty queen, is “targeted at sensitizing the populace, particularly young girls, on how to properly manage and end period poverty.”



Period poverty describes the struggle many low-income women and girls face while trying to afford menstrual products.



The term also refers to the increased economic vulnerability women and girls face due to the financial burden posed by menstrual supplies. These include not only menstrual pads and tampons but also related costs such as pain medication and underwear, according to United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).



Considering that May 28 will be observed as World Menstrual Hygiene Day, an annual awareness day to highlight the importance of good menstrual hygiene management at a global level, Rebecca deems it fit to hold such an event in collaboration with the United Nations Association of Ghana.

She will be joined by other beauty queens from across the globe such as Miss Barbados 2019, Miss Tanzania 2019, Miss Bangladesh 2019, Miss Cayman Island 2019, Miss Antigua 2019 and some medical doctors.



“We believe that together, we can achieve the SDG3; Good Health and well-being,” Rebecca Kwabi told GhanaWeb.



