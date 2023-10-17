Miss Malaika Ghana 2023 introduces new episode – ‘The Big Conversation with Malaika’ - Welcome to the #BloomSeason

Miss Malaika Ghana 2023 contestants

Source: Charterhouse

Growth is the only constant thing in nature and that is one of the features that resonate with Miss Malaika Ghana.

The beauty reality show in its 21st season, has for the past few weeks taken its patrons through an exciting journey with the delegates with back-to-back episodes aimed at enriching and empowering. On Sunday 15th October 2023, patrons witnessed a brand new introduction to the show dubbed ‘The Big Conversation with Malaika’.



According to the project manager of the beauty pageant,Teddy Nanor, the introduction of the new episode is part of their modus operandi. ‘In keeping with the tradition of Miss Malaika Ghana, we introduce a new episode every other year to enrich our program. This year, under the captivating theme 'The Bloom Season,' we are thrilled to unveil 'The Big Conversation with Malaika.' He stated.



He added that they are fully committed to empowering young women through the pageant “We are committed to empowering our delegates and offering them the opportunity to share their diverse perspectives and opinions on these critical topics. The new episode underscores our dedication to fostering informed and engaging discussions within young women”.



This exciting addition, as hosted by seasoned host, Sika Osei aims to provide a platform where the remarkable delegates can showcase their intellect through meaningful dialogues. The debut episode, 'The Big Conversation with Malaika,' delves into pressing global issues that profoundly impact young women.

With four ladies already evicted and more to go until finale, the excitement and unfolding drama comes to your screens every Sunday on Lifestyle (LS) Tv at 7pm, GhOne and DGN (repeats on Wednesdays 7pm) at 8pm, Joy Prime and GTV at 8:30pm. Mx24, TV Africa and Metro TV at 9pm. Be a part of Miss Malaika Ghana as we celebrate beauty that blooms from within.



