Miss Muslimah Ghana empowers Zongo youth

Miss Hummu Zakaria, Miss Muslimah of Ghana

Source: GNA

Miss Hummu Zakaria, Miss Muslimah of Ghana, has organised an entrepreneurship initiative that seeks to empower the youth within the Zongo communities to earn a living by providing them with free short-to-long term apprenticeship training.

Zongo youth in the Greater Accra Region compromising of 17 females and three males aged from 18 and 30 years.



Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Tema, Miss Zakaria emphasised that part of her mandate as Ms. Muslimah Ghana was to create a platform to empower women and provide leverage for them to contribute to community development.



“I am also to initiate humanitarian services, I believe in youth empowerment and projects that invest in the youth because it curbs unwanted behaviours and ensures sustainable development of the country at large,” she said.



According to Ms. Zakaria when Muslim youth are empowered, they feel confident, and capable, and become active contributors to social development.



She said the initiatives will keep providing life-enhancing programmes to empower young Muslims in the country.

She expressed concern about the high rate of poverty in the Zongo Communities noting the fact that empowering Muslim Youth could decrease the rate of poverty to a large level in the Zongo Community.



“One of the keys to empowering the Zongo youth is through skill development. When the youth are equipped with essential skills, they can utilize them to feed, assist others, and even invest for future use, aiding the nation economically,” she added.



Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed a Muslim Leader who chaired the event charged participants not to take what they’ve learnt for granted indicating that human resource skills were key to the success of every developed nation.



He advised the Muslim youth to abstain from illegal activities that could hinder them from reaching their full potentials and encouraged them to be good role models in Zongo Communities.



The event was graced by dignitaries including Chiefs, Islamic Clerics, Muslim leaders, and youth.