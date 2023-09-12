Miss Teen Tourism International 2023 Pamela Milad Chahine given rousing welcome in school

Pamela Milad Chahine welcomed by her school

In a moment of pride and celebration, British International School welcomed their very own, Miss Teen Tourism International 2023, Pamela Milad Chahine.

The talented, intelligent, and hardworking student received a warm reception after her remarkable achievement in the prestigious pageant held in Ghana in August.



Pamela's journey to the crown included 20 days of intense training and competition in the Miss Teen Tourism pageant, an event deeply rooted in the Philippines and hosted by Megastar Philippines which had other teenagers from different countries as contestants.



On September 11, 2023, the entire British International School community, including the principal, administration, students, and friends, came together to officially honor Pamela and congratulate her on her remarkable journey.



In a brief speech, Pamela Milad Chahine's manager encouraged the students, emphasizing that there should be no limits to their ambitions. He urged them to pursue their dreams with determination.



On his part, Principal Mr. Michael Mensah congratulated Pamela Milad Chahine for her outstanding achievement as one of the winners of the Miss Teen Tourism 2023 contest. He commended Pamela for not only excelling academically but also for showcasing her passion and talent.

Mr. Mensah encouraged students to explore their passions and embrace roles that challenge them.



Between August 1 and 20, twenty beauty ambassadors competed in the 4th edition of the Miss Teen Tourism pageant aimed at promoting tourism.



These young participants took turns showcasing their respective national pride, intellect, and aptitudes, among other qualities, in their bid to excel and make their families, nations, and themselves proud.



Aside from being crowned Miss Teen Tourism International, Pamela was named 2nd runner-up for Best in Talent for a beautiful art piece she made.



The 14-year-old who exudes steadfast resolve, imagines applying her creative skills to exploring fields like law and archaeology to improve society. The student of Arts also dreams of pursuing modeling as a part-time job, using it as a chance to display her beauty and charisma.