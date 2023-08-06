Miss Teen Tourism World 2023 opens with spectacular display on Founders’ Day

Miss Teen Tourism World 2023 Contestants

A breathtaking entry by the reigning Miss Teen Tourism World, Calista Amoateng, and the reigning Miss Teen Tourism Universe, Savannah Raine Taylor, accompanied by the rhythmic beats of traditional drums and entrancing voices set the tone for an occasion of elegance, tradition, and ecstasy.

The wait was finally over as contestants for the second edition of Miss Teen Tourism World were unveiled to the esteemed guests who had thronged the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in their beautifully designed apparel to witness such an august occasion on August 4, 2023.



These contestants, like the reigning beauty queens, dazzled in their majestic entry adding a touch of spectacle and splendor to the occasion.



The Founders' Day celebration provided the perfect backdrop for the contestants to showcase their knowledge of Ghana's history, culture, and prospects as they took turns to deliver their presentations. Interwoven with the presentations were captivating cultural displays that showcased the vibrant and diverse heritage of Ghana.



These captivating displays not only entertained the audience but also served as a reminder of the significance of preserving and cherishing Ghana's cultural legacy.



As part of the competition, the contestants faced a panel of esteemed judges and journalists who posed thought-provoking questions about tourism.

They included beauty queens Calista and Savannah; media personalities Akumaa Mama Zimbi, Nana Romeo, Vida Adutwmwaa Boateng, Kofi Duah; PR professional Robert Klah as well as Kofi Kakra Atta Kusi, Deputy PRO of the Ghana Tourism Authority who represented the government of Ghana.



The insightful responses from the contestants demonstrated not only their intelligence but also their deep appreciation for their respective countries’ tourism potential.



The blend of beauty, intelligence, and cultural appreciation was truly a sight to behold. The dinner setting and elegant lighting added to the beauty of the evening, creating a warm and inviting ambiance for all attendees.



In the final moments of the event, three contestants were honored with the prestigious title of 'Darlings of the Press,' a fitting recognition as the occasion served not only as an unveiling but also as a valuable opportunity for the contestants to interact with the press. They were Beverly Boyele (Congo), Raphaelina Naana Asare (Ghana), and Dorcas Ibeanusi (Nigeria).



Petra Adjei-Kumi (Ghana), on the other hand, was adjudged Best in Ghana Day.

Miss Teen Tourism World 2023 is being held in Ghana between August 1 and 20.





BB