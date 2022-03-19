0
Miss World 2021: Ivorian Olivia Yace places third, wins Miss Africa title

Olivia Yace Miss World Africa 2021 Ivory Coast.jfif Ivory Coast's Olivia Yace was second runner-up at 2021 Miss World competition

Sat, 19 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

African makes top 3 at Miss World 2021

The pageant took place in Puerto Rico

Ivory Coast's Olivia Yace comes in third

Olivia Yace from Cote d'Ivoire has been a model since the age of 13.

She got an opportunity to show her modeling and other talents on one of the world's biggest stages, the Miss World competition.

Of course, this was after she had conquered the contest back home in the West African country.

She represented Ivory Coast at the 70th Edition of the Miss World Pageant that took place in Puerto Rico.

At the end of the final, she placed second-runner up. On her way to that feat, she was crowned as Miss Africa in the continental category.

She holds a degree in Marketing and Management and wants to continue with her Masters.

She is trilingual, fluent in French, Spanish and English.

Olivia Yace says her role model is former American first lady, Michelle Obama and Queen Abla Pokou from her native Ivory Coast.

She also won the title of Top Model in the competition.

Karolina Biewleska from Poland became the 70th Miss World after she won the crown on Thursday, March 17.

The second position went to Miss USA and Olivia Yace came in third.

The pageant was originally slated for December 2021 but was postponed because of the coronavirus.

Forty semi-finalists gathered in Puerto Rico for the finale of the event.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)



What BBC pidgin said about the new Miss World

Karolina tok say, "wen dem call my name, I bin shock. I still neva believe am. I dey honoured to wear di Miss World Crown and I no fit wait to get to work".

Di New Miss World dey currently study for her Masters Degree in Management and wan do PhD afta she finish.

Karolina say she dey passionate about di voluntary work she dey involved in. Her beauty wit a Purpose project "Zupa Na Pietrynie" dey provide constant help to homeless pipo in crisis as well as raise awareness.

