Mixed reactions greet Delay and Amerado's 'indoor' photo

Delay explains why she can't marry Amerado



Television presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso, on Monday, shared a photo of herself chilling out with rapper Amerda in an enclosed area.



Although the purpose of their meeting is unclear, the rapper from all indications is a favourite of the celebrated presenter who has always maintained that she is highly selective with the people she hangs out with.



It would be recalled that the 'Abotre' crooner in June this year was interviewed by her new friend on the 'Delay Show' where he stated that there might be a possibility of them ending up as husband and wife.



Delay was quick to shut down his hopes citing their age gap as a major hindrance to any form of romance between them.

However, Amerado, who seemed unperturbed, noted that "anything can happen. I'll call you sweetheart or my baby. Age doesn't matter. I'll manage you.”



Their recent photo has sparked dating rumours, but according to the followers of the 39-year-old presenter, this match was not made in heaven.



They have argued that Delay might only be promoting the brand of the young rapper.



Check out the photo below:



