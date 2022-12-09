Mo Abudu makes Forbes’ 100 powerful women list

CEO of Ebonylife TV, Mo Abudu

Chief Executive Officer of Ebonylife TV, Mo Abudu has been recognized by Forbes as one of the 100 Most Powerful Women of 2022.

She announced the big accomplishment on her official Instagram page.



Mo was the 99th person on the list.



According to Forbes, she made the list for her great contribution to the media and entertainment sectors.



She wrote: “It’s an honour and privilege to be included and ranked on The Forbes World’s 100 Most Powerful Women List 2022.

“The list was determined by four main metrics: media, impact, money and spheres of influence. For political leaders, we weighed gross domestic products and populations; for corporate leaders, revenues and employee counts, media mentions and reach of all. The result is a collection of women who are fighting the status quo.



“As I said earlier, it’s an honour to be on this list, but it does not mean I or EbonyLife are challenged free, I am no stranger to challenges, but a major obsession for me is finding ways to turn my challenges into amazing opportunities.



“EbonyLife we move with love."



