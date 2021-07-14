MoG’s touching message to Moesha

•MoG has sent messages of love and hope to Moesha

•Moesha was said to have contemplated suicide in a viral video



•People have suggested that the actress needs medical and spiritual attention



Popular gospel minister, MoG has issued some words of comfort to Moesha.



Amidst the doubts, trolls, and so on, the gospel singer has reached out to the actress who is said to have attempted suicide in a video making rounds on the internet.



Moesha after she was been rescued from death, spoke about her past life whilst preaching the gospel to some eyewitnesses who surrounded her.

Scores of Ghanaians who have chanced upon the video have since suggested that the actress is battling depression.



Some are also of the view that her ‘newly found Christian life ‘is just a façade.



The likes of Mzbel, Cwesi Oteng, and other celebrities have also stated that what Moesha currently needs is proper health and spiritual care.



But reacting to Moesha’s suicide video MoG said:



“My prayer goes out for you Moesha. May the LORD sustain you and keep you and your family. We are winning this battle together. Christ and well-meaning Christians are behind you,”

Read his post below















Nomination Formhttps://docs.google.comhttps://cdn.ghanaweb.com