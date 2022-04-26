0
Moans&Cuddle Promo: I wish I had dated more before marriage

Tue, 26 Apr 2022

In this exciting brand-new episode of Moans&Cuddles, Paula Amma Broni and her guests delve into the risk involved in dating more partners before marriage, as well as the experience that comes with it.

Relationship Coach, Mr. Smooth, who sat as one of the panelists, emphasized that it is not right to keep multiple partners all in the name of 'studying' them for marriage.

According to him, once a person makes up his or her mind to be in a relationship, it is best to channel all energy into just one partner.

Edna Addo, another panelist issued an important advice for women who wish to 'test the waters' before walking down the aisle.

However, another mindboggling question lingers on the minds of many and that is; “Must exploring and enjoying one's single life be based on a sexual escapade or it should be saved for marriage?"

We get to find out answers to this and many more in the full episode which airs on Thursday, April 2022, on GhanaWeb TV.

Watch the promo below

