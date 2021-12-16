Moans&Cuddles: Cutting off friends after marriage

As we wrap up the year, your favourite relationship show, Moans and Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV bring you the final episode.

Host, Paulina Dedaa Opoku and her guests delve into the circumstance that can lead a married man or woman to cut off friends after settling down.



Relationship Counsellors have for years been admonishing couples to limit the influence friends have on their marriage as they can sometimes destroy their homes.



Join Paulina and her guests, Ewurabena Sam, a Banker married for 10 years and Edmund Lotso a Physiotherapist as they table the good and bad side of cutting off friends once in a committed relationship.

"I think friends can break relationships, they can make and unmake. Some friends never want to see things good for you. Anything they see you getting ahead, entering into a new relationship, they feel jealous. They might not like the guy but they just don't want you to get ahead of them... some friends, it's all about them, they always want to be ahead of you," said Ewurabena Sam.



Watch Moans&Cuddles below:



