Moans & Cuddles: Forget office romance and work - Women advised

You might have heard the saying that goes like this "don't eat where you eat", yes, some people frown on having a relationship at the workplace.

There is a tall list of challenges that one has to face when they are engaged in an office romance.



A Human Resource practitioner, Francisca Ashong, has admonished women to dedicate their time and effort to their assignment at work by staying away from men and bosses who make advances towards them.



Speaking on Moans & Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV, Francisca called on young women to "just work" by staying away from any form of love affair in the office space.



She maintained that a young woman who might be working effortlessly might be considered as being 'favoured' by her colleagues just because she is "in bed" with a boss or a senior colleague in a company.



"Look, if you go to work, just work. Forget the office romance thing. Though it has its positive side, I always say, just work. If you deserve (a position), people will think you don't deserve it and it is an insult to your integrity and personality because assuming you are capable and making productivity for the company and someone thinks that because the boss is her boyfriend that is why you are getting the favour, it is an insult," she told host of Moans&Cuddles, Paulina Dedaa Opoku.



Francisca added that it is not advisable to date someone with who you are in a direct reporting line.

According to her, emotions can get in the way of your job.



Speaking on the topic 'Balancing the act of office romance' on this episode of Moans&Cuddles, the HR practitioner intimated that: "When that happens, your career ladder becomes a bit questionable because you have to prove yourself everywhere you go because if they hear that stigma that you like dating big men or bosses in the organization, climbing of the career ladder becomes difficult. Every step you take, people will think that you are favoured."



