Moans &Cuddles: I wish I had dated more before marriage

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Having multiple partners and testing the waters all in the name of finding the right husband or wife does come along with some implications.

We are told to enjoy our single days which many confuse with reckless living. Exploring does not have to be sexual, it can be a time for the individual to know themselves better as well as what works for them.

There is more to life than having sexual escapades in your single days.

On this episode of Moan&Cuddles with Paula Amma Broni on GhanaWeb TV, we offer a better understanding of the need to tread cautiously when it comes to the world of dating and courtship.

Sometimes it is good to save your energy although experience matters. As the saying goes “fools learn from their experiences, while the wise learn from history."

Join Paula Amma Broni and her panellists - Relationship Coach, Mr Smooth and Edna Addo - as they delve into the risk involved in dating more partners before marriage, as well as the experience that comes with it.

Watch Moans&Cuddles below

