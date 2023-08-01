Moans & Cuddles: Marriage counsellors talk about balancing individuality and togetherness in marriage

Moans & Cuddles, your all-time favourite relationship talk show on GhanaWeb TV comes your way with another episode on how a people can maintain mutuality without losing one’s self in marriage.

In this edition, your new presenter, Patricia Rockson Hammond discusses ‘Balancing Individuality and Togetherness in Marriage’ with her guests.



The guests of this edition delve into the topic and discuss reasons for marriages falling apart and proffer solutions to addressing issues that arise in marriages.



Make a date with Patricia and her guests on Moans & Cuddles.

Watch the video below:



