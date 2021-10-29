Moans&Cuddles: Performing spousal duties in relationships

A man or woman in a relationship should not under any circumstance feel that they are being used by their partner.

Nothing compares to being loved for who you are.



A section of men have complained that their women do not shower them with a gift; others also say that some women feel entitled and therefore expect them to provide for their needs.



On the other hand, some women say once you haven't popped up the question, there is no need to cook and clean for a boyfriend.



We ask, should a man or woman perform wifey or husband duties while dating?



On this power-packed episode of Moans and Cuddles, host, Paulina Dedaa Opoku and her guests, Edna Addo and Delali Dzansi table this subject for an in-depth conversation.

Speaking on behalf of men, Delali revealed that "With the money thing, we should get up ourselves and say, this is my lady so let me spoil here once in a while. It shouldn't be regular, the allowance is for wives and not for girlfriends... I am not obliged to take care of you, we are in a relationship."



Edna, however, intimated that women expect their boyfriends to go the extra mile in making them happy. This includes showering them with gifts and money.



She added: "We are not saying that it is a must for a man to give us money, we had a certain image before we met and we need to maintain it."



Watch Moans&Cuddles below:



