Moans & Cuddles: The polygamous African man

Thu, 19 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Not long ago, popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie was called out for taking a second wife although his marriage to his first wasn't polygamous.

Tons of individuals around the continent shared their two cents on the issue with some men admonishing women to accept that African men are culturally polygamous.

On this episode of Moans & Cuddles with Paula Amma Broni, we take a critical look at polygamy in our modern-day as well as how persons who sign onto this type of marriage can live in harmony.

Radio representer, Caleb Nii Boye and actress Cecilia Anno-Barnieh sit in as guests for this eye-opening conversation on your favourite love and relationship show on GhanaWeb TV.

Caleb explained why most men who are in support of polygamy will never give consent to their wives also taking in another man as her second or third husband.

Cecilia on the other hand noted that women whose otherwise monogamous marriages are invaded with the introduction of a new wife are mostly left heartbroken and bitter especially when they contributed to making the man successful.

Watch Moans & Cuddles below:



