Moans & Cuddles: Why you get ghosted after a date

Thu, 21 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ever wonder why that woman or man you have a mad crush on suddenly refused to pick up your calls or go on a second date? Maybe they were turned off by a move you made. It's that simple.

A host of individuals have not mastered how to engage their date in a memorable conversation, much less sweep them off their feet.

On this episode of Moans & Cuddles, Paula Amma Broni sits with fashion and lifestyle blogger, Francis Ashong Boateng, and entertainment presenter, Zeinatu Issahaku, to discuss the basic dos and don'ts on a date.

Get updates on the right choice of outfit and tips on the best location for that dinner or lunch date.

It is good to know that some habits termed as 'normal' can break a beautiful relationship at the onset. Love birds have been admonished to put their phones away when they are out with their partners.

Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:

