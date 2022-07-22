Moans & Cuddles: Women encouraged to ask men out on a date

Zeinatu Issahaku and Francis Boateng on Moans & Cuddles

Why some Ghanaian women don't ask men out

Fashion blogger sends a message to women



Dates are non-sexual, Zeinatu Issahaku



Ladies, it is not always the case that a man will initiate the first date or invite you out for lunch or dinner. You've got to make the move.



Asking a man out on a date doesn't make you cheap or less of a woman. In fact, men are attracted to women who call the shots!



Fashion and lifestyle blogger, Francis Boateng, speaking as a guest on GhanaWeb TV's Moans & Cuddles, urged women to initiate dates.



He explained that spending time together helps both parties get to know each other better.

"It is just fine for women to call for a date. Going on a date doesn't necessarily mean we have to sit out...it helps to know each other better. Women should initiate it, why not? It is just fine," he told host, Paula Amma Broni.



Also, entertainment presenter, Zeinatu Issahaku, listed some factors that deter women from asking men out on a date.



According to her, most Ghanaian term dates as a sexual affair. For this reason, women sometimes shy away from the idea.



"The way Ghanaians seem to look at dating is the reason why when a woman asks a man out on a date, it becomes out of place.



"It is a non-romantic affair, you are just going out just to know each other. It can be non-sexual so if a woman should have the courage to step out and says I like your vibe so let's hang out, that shouldn't be a problem...It is just a date," she noted.



The new episode of Moans & Cuddles focuses on the dos and don'ts on a date as well as factors that cause individuals to 'ghost' their dates after their first encounter.

Watch the video below



Watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:







