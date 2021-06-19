Moans and Cuddles: ‘Orgasm is not the end of sex’ – Sexpert reveals

• Men have been advised to ensure that women climax during sex

• According to Aunty Ami, both partners must experience orgasm during sex



• She admonished men to use their fingers and tongues during the lovemaking process



Lifestyle coach and Sexpert, Aunty Ami have advised men to go the extra mile in assuring that their partners (women) are satisfied during lovemaking.



According to her, a man must not back out of sex once they are ejaculate or orgasm.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV's Moans and Cuddles with Paulina Dedaa Opoku, Aunty Ami posited that most women do not experience orgasm in situations where their partners (men) are usually first to climax fail to proceed with lovemaking after they orgasm.

She explained that: “If you orgasm it doesn’t mean that’s the end of sex. If I (woman) orgasm it doesn’t mean that’s the end of sex. It’s a wrong notion, sex is over when both partners orgasm so if you come first you have to help me come too. We have to both be on the same level, so If I come first I have to help you so at the end of it all we both score a 100%."



“It is difficult for a man to orgasm and then start all over again. The man has had his satisfaction, it is up to him to help the woman to also come. What do you do? This is the time to use your ‘organics’, like you are playing the organ, the fingers. You will have to play the woman to come. The fingers are one of the strongest tools during sex and also the tongue, they are very strong aside from the organs.”



Adding: “If you use the organ and you don’t get to where you want to be, introduce plan B thus the tongue or the ‘organs’. You can use your tongue to really lick her to ecstasy."



