Moans and Cuddles: The vagina is not supposed to smell like strawberry – Sex educationist

Sex Educationist, Cosmos Xeno, has explained that a woman's vagina does not come scented. According to him, the notion that a healthy female reproductive organ is meant to smell good at all times is not entirely true.



When it comes to lovemaking, some men shy away from oral sex. There are others with a repulsive feeling towards ‘eating their women” as they claim that it is unhealthy.



Speaking on Moans and Cuddles with Paulina Dedaa Opoku on GhanaWeb TV, Cosmos explained that: “Men need to understand that the vagina is not supposed to smell like strawberries, it is not supposed to smell like honey or cranberry. It is meat, raw meat, it is raw and unspiced meat… it is true that some girls don’t keep themselves well but I feel like if you are doing something with a girl who is not clean, it is your perrogative to make sure she knows that she needs to take care of herself.

“Rather than to complain that the whole place (vagina) is whatever, it speaks to me as a man, your taste in women because what will you be doing with a girl who doesn’t take care of herself, a woman who is not clean in the first place."



He advised men to make it a habit of ensuring that their female sex partner keeps their vagina clean especially in cases where they 'go down' on them during lovemaking.



“Where you will not put your mouth, do not put your penis. If it is not clean enough for your mouth, then it is not good enough for your penis,” he noted.



