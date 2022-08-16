0
Mobi set to release first EP

Mobi Mobi

Tue, 16 Aug 2022 Source: Peter Francis Owusu Kwabena (Cee Jay)

Ghanaians will hear the voice of fast rising Nigerian musician who doubles as a songwriter, Mobi Obiora on a new Extended Play (EP) dubbed 'Live life hundred percent'.

The 'Feeling You' crooner is all set and geared up to drop his first EP in his musical career. The anticipated EP is packed with songs with titles Superwoman (Remix), No Give up, Never Stop, H Money (AfroFranco), and H Money.

On the hand, the EP features musicians Camido, Javada as well as Mmzy.

Mobi shared the artwork for this next project and his fans have reacted massively. The anticipation is high as he announced that the EP will be released as soon as possible.

'Waiting patiently for the next one, a fan identified as Victor Learned who is anticipating the yet-to-be-released EP took to the comment section to tell Mobi.

'Keep moving forward blood', another fan through the comment section motivated the diligent and vibrant musician.

Meanwhile, Mobi Obiora already has two released songs dubbed 'Feeling you' and Dubai has been able to feature Maccasio, Javada, and Zelda Black, just to mention a few of his songs.

