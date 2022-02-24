Mobile money is convenient, I’m not happy with E-levy – Camidoh

Camidoh, Musician

Ghanaian singer Raphael Camidoh Kofi Attachie, popularly known in showbiz as Camidoh, has also raised concerns about the controversial E-levy proposed by the government. Camidoh says he is not happy about it.

During an exclusive interview on Tv3’s New day show, Camidoh shared his opinion on the proposed E-levy policy.



He said, “I’m still going to go in to find out what exactly E-levy is about. Like the details right, just what I know is they want tax extra on Momo. I don’t think most people are happy about it.

“Now finding out, I don’t think I’m happy about it. I feel this is the most convenient means of transferring money to the citizens or the people. It makes it so easy. For me, I can just pay anything on my phone. And taxing it would turn people off. I don’t know why the government is doing that. And I don’t know why they have stopped tolls and all of that. But that is another conversation I don’t want to go into it,” Camidoh concluded.



