Modesta, Ghana's gift to the world

Ghanaian-born US-based model, Modesta

Source: Fiifi Adinkra, Contributor

Born on a beautiful Thursday in 1997, Modesta, also known as westafricandol on several social media platforms, is a Ghanaian-born US-based actress, entrepreneur, and model.

Modesta spent her earliest years in Ghana, living with her parents and brother. Her parents exhibited a stellar attitude towards work and would wake up at dawn on countless days in pursuit of the proverbial grind.



This left a lasting impression not only on Modesta, but her brother as well, and the two have grown to adopt the same attitude towards getting things done. That being said, it is no surprise that Modesta has made such a name for herself in such a short time.



Modesta also holds much admiration for her mother, who made hard decisions to make a better life for her family.



Although she has never been married, the entrepreneur’s definition of happiness knowing one’s purpose to accomplish their dreams while doing what one loves shows that she looks within for completion and fulfillment. Her greatest fear, consequently, is the failure to live out her dreams.



Modesta's greatest accomplishments include a degree in media and communication through consistency and hard work, as well as her brave move from New York to Los Angeles in the middle of the worst pandemic in modern times, COVID-19.

The socialite also learned to deal with the shifts of life when, at a young age, she and her brother had to move in with their grandmother so that their parents could travel for work.



One look at westafricandol, and you can tell she keeps herself fit. For her, sports have been a huge part of her life, she played both soccer and volleyball in high school to keep herself in shape.



Music is a medium Modesta has always loved. The entrepreneur, who is a model and actress, dreams of owning businesses all over the world one day, an achievement that would be a crown jewel of her lifetime.



Fans of hers and the world are sure to be entertained by this star as she blossoms.