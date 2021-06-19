Moesha Boduong is my bestie – Gambo

Actress Moesha Boduong

Ghanaian rapper, singer and songwriter, Bashir Annan, otherwise known as Gambo, has opened up on his relationship with Moesha Boduong.

When he was asked about why Moesha is mostly seen around him, Gambo disclosed that she is his bestie.



The ‘Missed Call’ composer further stated in the interview monitored by Zionfelix.net on Light FM that the popular model and actress is his spiritual sister.



He also talked about how supportive Moesha Boduong has been. According to him, Moesha advises and keeps him in check.

Gambo added that she also promotes his works and pray for him as well.



Watch the video below



