Moesha Boduong marks return with role in new TV series 'La Hustle'

Moesha Laughs Blue Moesha Boduong

Mon, 25 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actress Moesha Boduong is marking her return to the showbiz space with a feature in a television series dubbed “La Hustle’.

The series which is directed by celebrated movie producer and director, Kofi Asamoah (Kofas) tells the story of people’s daily struggle for daily bread.

The nuance and twist of the series makes it a must-watch experience and Moesha is one of a number of stars featured in it.

Other stars who acted various roles in the series include Big Akwes and the ever-comical Yaw Dabo.

La Hustle premiers on UTV on Monday, April 25, 2022 and will be showing at 7:30 every Monday.

