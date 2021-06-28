Moesha Boduong weeps as she storms church to confess her sins

Actress Moesha Buduong

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Moesha Boduong has decided to finally give her life to Christ and become a born-again Christian.

The entertainer, famed for pronouncements about having enhanced her body to give herself confidence, appears to have finally given up on her old ways of life.



In a video sighted online by zionfelix.net, Moesha Boduong was seen in Church as a repented soul crying as she confessed as a sinner and gave a testimony as to how Jesus Christ finally saved her life.



In her own words, she stated that: “Finding Christ was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

