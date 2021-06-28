Moesha Boduong weeps as she storms church to confess her sins

Mon, 28 Jun 2021 Source: zionfelix.net
Popular Ghanaian socialite, Moesha Boduong has decided to finally give her life to Christ and become a born-again Christian.
The entertainer, famed for pronouncements about having enhanced her body to give herself confidence, appears to have finally given up on her old ways of life.
In a video sighted online by zionfelix.net, Moesha Boduong was seen in Church as a repented soul crying as she confessed as a sinner and gave a testimony as to how Jesus Christ finally saved her life.
In her own words, she stated that: “Finding Christ was the best thing that ever happened to me.”
Kindly watch the video below
Source: zionfelix.net
Related Articles:
- 'Born again' Moesha unveils new name
- Moesha Boduong finally makes peace with Efia Odo
- Moesha's stunning 'Cinderella' looks to celebrate her 31st birthday
- Moesha pulls off 'Beyoncé vibes' in new dance video as she marks her birthday
- Go back to CNN and apologise - Christiana Awuni to Moesha
- Read all related articles