Moesha Boduong weeps as she storms church to confess her sins

Mon, 28 Jun 2021 Source: zionfelix.net

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Moesha Boduong has decided to finally give her life to Christ and become a born-again Christian.

The entertainer, famed for pronouncements about having enhanced her body to give herself confidence, appears to have finally given up on her old ways of life.

In a video sighted online by zionfelix.net, Moesha Boduong was seen in Church as a repented soul crying as she confessed as a sinner and gave a testimony as to how Jesus Christ finally saved her life.

In her own words, she stated that: “Finding Christ was the best thing that ever happened to me.”

