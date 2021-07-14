Moesha is in this situation because of your 'stupidity' - Afia Schwarzenegger to critics

Ghanaian personality, Afia Schwarzenegger has blasted her critics.

The vocal Ghanaian media personality and entrepreneur became furious after some people stated that she has not made any post about Moesha’s issue.



She argued in a video sighted by Zionfelix.net that posting her photo won’t solve any issue.



Afia blamed some Ghanaians for causing Moesha Boduong a lot.



According to her, the backlashes left her in this situation.



She further tagged them as stupid and hypocrites.

Afia Schwarzenegger added that their comments following Moesha’s repentance were not encouraging.



“Not everyone is stronger like I am,” she stated.



Watch the video below



