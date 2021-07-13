Moesha questions the wealth of some rich men in suit and tie

• Moesha has warned girls to stop sleeping with rich men for money

All that glitters is not gold. Young women with the desire to get rich quick, ride exotic cars, travel around the world and flaunt their successful lifestyle on social media have been advised to tread cautiously.



One of Ghana’s popular slay queens, actress Moesha Budoung, who before now admitted to dating married men who can sponsor her fancy lifestyle has, following her conversion, admonished women to desist from the act.



She is advising young ladies to investigate the source of wealth of rich men who spoil them with money and expensive gifts.



According to the born-again Christian, most of these men dressed in suits and ties are destroying the lives of many ladies under the guise of sponsoring them.

“You might see some of them wearing tie, you don’t know what they do behind closed doors to make their money. So if you don’t give your life to Christ, these young girls, this is Moesha Budoung, they used to call me slay queen of Accra. Yes, I was happy that I was a slay queen. When these girls come to me, I tell them that I was dating a married man and I thought it was okay. My brothers and sisters, it wasn’t okay. I battled with a lot,” she advised.



The lady who is now all for Christ and doing her best to preach says she regrets her actions and is advocating for young women who want to tread that path to desist.



Adding: “All these girls who have looked at my lifestyle, saying that they want to be like Moesha, you have been there and can testify that it isn’t easy. It’s not easy at all, some of these girls go and die because of the wrong men they sleep with. They take our glory, you know they take out our glory. When God created us, He gave all of us wealth and power. All these men do is sleep with us and take our glory and give us peanuts.”



“God has blessed us some of us with beauty, these beautiful women with big buttocks, breast and everything. It doesn’t mean you should use it to entice men. Don’t let the devil make you feel that selling your body will take you to riches. Can’t, you see most of us, these girls, every business they venture into collapses. It is because of where the money is coming from, it is not from a good source. It is coming from the devil," said actress Moesha.







