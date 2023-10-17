Mohbad’s case transferred to Ministry of Justice, body still in police's custody - Report

Mohbad was a popular Nigerian singer

Popular Nollywood actress and activist, Iyabo Ojo, has provided an update on the investigation into the death of late Nigerian rapper, Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, aka Mohbad.

One can recall that Mohbad passed away on September 12, 2023, at age 27.



The Lagos State Command of the Nigerian Police has since launched an investigation into his death.



No fewer than five people, including Mohbad’s former label owner, Naira Marley, have since been declared as the major suspects in the case.



Providing an update on the investigation, Iyabo Ojo, who has been at the forefront of the 'Justice for Mohbad' movement has revealed that the case has now been moved to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) of the Ministry of Justice.

She also revealed that the results from Mohbad's autopsy are yet to be released and the body is still in police custody.



In an Instagram post on Tuesday, she wrote, “Update on Mohbad’s case.



The case has been transferred to the DPP……Directorate of Public Prosecution, Ministry of Justice, while the police say they are still waiting on the toxicology results ….Mohbad’s remains have not yet been released.”



