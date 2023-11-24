'Mohbad’s toxicology test is ongoing in the US' – Lagos Coroner Court reveals

The late Nigerian Singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad

The Lagos State Coroner Court sitting at Ita-Elewa, Ikorodu on Wednesday, November 22, said that a test to determine the real cause of late Nigerian Singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka MohBad is currently ongoing in the United States Of America.

This was revealed by the state counsel, O. Akinde while addressing the Coroner Magistrate, Adetayo Shotobi on Wednesday.



Akande added that the autopsy into the external body of the deceased had been completed.



He was quoted by The Nation as saying, “The toxicology test, which has to do with the internal body, is being done in the US.”



Following the insistence of other counsel to the deceased's father, David Fadimu, David Nawoola, and representative of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ikorodu, O.S.A. Aranmolaran, the state counsel, Akinde made this known.



Recall that the mother of the late singer, Mrs Olumiyi had appealed to Nigerians to prevail on her husband to collect the remains of the singer from the Lagos State Police Command for final burial.

Olumiyi, who made the appeal in a viral video on Tuesday, claimed MohBad's father was behind the reason he was not buried, while insisting that the police had released the body but were awaiting the family to come take it for burial.



She said, “Nigerians, I cry to you to help demand the release of my son’s corpse. I pray that you will not witness your children’s death too.



“Mohbad’s corpse has been released since the completion of the autopsy but his father has refused to let his corpse be released for burial despite me begging him repeatedly.”



“I went to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police last week, and he told me that Mohbad’s remains had been released before now questioning why we are letting his body waste away and if we are happy that he’s dead,” she added.