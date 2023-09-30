'Mohbad’s wife has finally agreed to conduct a DNA test for son' – Reports

Mohbad with wife and child

Controversial TikToker, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as 'Verydarkman,' has alleged that Omowunmi, the grieving widow of the late musician Mohbad, has agreed to submit her son, Liam Light, to a DNA test in order to clear any form of doubts.

Omowunmi, the late Mohbad's wife, has recently been subjected to pressure to agree to a DNA test in order to determine the biological paternity of her child from individuals like Verydarkman, Kemi Olunloyo, and several others.



Notably, VeryDarkMan has argued against this connection and pushed for a DNA test to definitively establish the child's biological relationship to Mohbad.



He has raised concern over the likelihood that members of Omowunmi's personal family may be engaged in her loud accusations that she has been widowed.



However, in a new turn of events, he has claimed that Omowunmi had finally yielded to demands to produce DNA confirmation.



Nonetheless, he has expressed skepticism about any DNA results that might be related to her.



According to VeryDarkMan, he still has suspicions because when he first brought up the topic, her relatives accused him of being bribed to incriminate her and even threatened to sue him for N300 million.

Verydarkman asserts that he won't be able to believe or accept any DNA test results from them unless they include Mohbad's parents and use their blood samples in addition to Mohbad's son's for the test.



Verydarkman also addressed the important allegations made by Kemi Olunloyo against Mohbad's wife, in which she vehemently asserted that Sam Larry is the biological father of Mohbad's son.



He asserted that Sam Larry and Naira Marley would both be implicated if Olunloyo's accusations against Mohbad's wife were proven to be accurate, making them the most likely candidates to be the key suspects in the horrific incidents that preceded Mohbad's untimely death.



