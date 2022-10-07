0
Moliy readies ‘Honey Doom’, releases single, 'Hard'

Fri, 7 Oct 2022 Source: Empress Neeta

Ghanaian American singer-songwriter Moliy takes on the perfect woman empowerment anthem of the year 'Hard' with Moonchild Sanelly from South Africa widely known for her major contribution to Beyonce’s Black is King album.

Moliy is introducing fans to a preview of what’s to come on her highly anticipated EP 'Honey Doom'. This bop is infused with a beautiful collaboration of Hip Hop, Afrobeats and laced with Baddie energy. Moliy starts the track by setting the tone and laying the lines out smoothly, allowing the listener to anticipate more.

She takes the listener's mind to a place of understanding; she’s in control and is boldly stating what she wants. Moliy's soft but infectious vocals ride effortlessly over MikeMillzOnEm’s production, as she brings the listener into her state of mind on how she wants things to go. The song then introduces the listener to the high-energy and confident Moonchild, bringing a dose of magic and sexy cool vibes to the track.

'Hard' is the second record from her upcoming EP 'Honey Doom' scheduled for release on October 19, 2022. 'Honey Doom' features some of Moliy’s most vulnerable, raw storytelling to date, and tracks her personal development as a young woman unpacking love and relationships; alongside her own experimental journey with her sound, which remains otherworldly, airy and optimistic, while expanding to include more of her influences globally.

Listen to the song here.

