Mona 4Reall shakes Live Konnect with performance that proves she's 'here to stay' for good

Source: Tarlue Melvin, Contributor

Mona 4Reall shakes Live Konnect with a performance that proves she's "here to stay" for good.

What an electrifying performance to say the least with an entry that even left star performer Efya stunned.



African Entertainment was present from start till the end as Ghanaian songstress Mona 4Reall otherwise known as Hajia4real came with her A-game last Thursday night as she assembled the crème de la crème in ladies and gents at Coco Vanilla for Live Konnect’s Live with Mona.



With determination and a strong will, Mona 4Real is gradually making a name for herself in the music industry.



The latest music sensation who is not one shy away from the lights does know how to put on a show-stopping performance.



In between her performances of songs from her Latest EP ‘Here To Stay, Mona 4Reall was joined on stage by Efya to perform ‘Gimme Dat’ and as if that was not enough, she had a surprise guest performance from Ayigbe Edem.



Accompanied by a live band and an energetic dance crew, rapper D-Black was also in attendance to show his support with a live performance. Kofi Mole and Camidoh were also on stage serenade the guests with their hit tunes.

Other celebrities in attendances for Live with Mona included Afia Schwarzenegger, Zeal of VVIP fame, Ova Wise, DJ Breezy and Salma Mumin.







Gold Label and Singleton, two great brands of Guinness Ghana Brewery Limited, are the official sponsors of Live Konnect.



About Artiste



Raised in Tamale, Ghana, 27-year-old rising music star Mona 4Reall (born Mona Faiz Montrage) has been making a name for herself since her days as a socialite.



Her celebrity lifestyle and her unique fashion sense have given her a brand name and a well-known one across the African continent. She is currently signed as an act under a joint partnership with Quick Angels limited.

Mona 4reall is the first artiste to have a joint partnership from the music industry with Quick Angels limited, an angel investor.



The social media sensation who broke out into the music scene with her instant hit single "Badder Than”, who has released her EP Here To Stay, which featured collaborations from Ghanaian music giants like Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Efya, and MOG.



Besides her music career, Mona 4Reall is a budding entrepreneur in the beauty industry being the owner of the Cosmetics brand “4Reall Beauty Cosmetics Line”.



