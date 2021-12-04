Mona Gucci dances in first social media post after GH¢500,000 lawsuit

Click Here to Watch in Twi

Presenter, Mona Gucci

Mona Gucci post for the first time after lawsuit

Mona Gucci slammed with GH¢500.000 lawsuit



Yvonne Nelson shares first post after winning lawsuit



Mona Gucci has for the first time after losing a lawsuit to Yvonne Nelson shared a post of herself dancing on social media.



The vocal television presenter and businesswoman looks unfazed by the loss she has suffered in the lawsuit against, actress and producer, Yvonne Nelson.



In a video posted on her Instagram page, Mona is seen dancing in her studio but what catches the eye is her caption that goes with the video

“When they pretend to die, we will pretend to bury them,” she wrote.



Yvonne Nelson sued Mona Gucci for defamatory statements at the Accra High Court.



The court ordered Mona Gucci to pay a sum of GH¢500,000 to Yvonne Nelson as compensation for the damages caused her.



Nevertheless, the TV presenter, who many expected to be shaking in her shoes seems to be walking with pride and not phased at all. Instead, she took to her Instagram to show herself dancing and smiling.



Yvonne Nelson on the other hand has not commented on the lawsuit but shared a picture of herself wearing pyjamas at an island smiling towards the sun.

Only she knows the thoughts running through her head as she captioned her post “good morning”.



