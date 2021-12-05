Mona thrills fans during maiden performance this Christmas at Coco Vanilla

Mona performed most of her hits like Baby with Shatta Wale and Gimme Dat with Efya

Dubbed Mona4reall live concert at Coco Vanilla, it was one of the greatest to begin the month of December.

Artiste took turs to support Mona to entertain fans at among which includes Edem, Camidoh, Talaat Yarky, Efya, DBlack and a host of others.



It was a night full of fun and massive entertainment.



One that can remind you Christmas is here



The night wouldn’t have been complete without the presence of Ghana’s controversial comedienne Afia Schwar who graced the occasion with some industry friends and colleagues.



Applause from the crowd was overwhelming.





Mona performed most of her hits like Baby with Shatta Wale, hit with Stonebwoy and Gimme Dat with Efya.



She has since has been getting applauded for her speedy growth in the industry.



We can indeed conclude this was a night to remember and a great entry for the festivity.



In a similar vein, she mounted the stage the next day at the La Palm Royal beach to give fans the same thrilling experience. Dubbed Mona and friends pool party,4syte was the official partner of this event.