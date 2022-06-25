Mona4Real feeds hundreds at the Nima Central Mosque

Mona4reall, previously known as Hajia4Real in masque

Days to the biggest party yet to be in the year 2022, Mona Faiz montrage, popularly known as Mona4reall has fed hundreds at the Nima Central Mosque.

The initiative forms part of her corporate social responsibility initiative to provide for the needy.



According to Mona she specifically chose the Nima mosque because on every Friday hundreds gather there to pray and after providing food will be doing a great service to them.



She added that she is naturally passionate about giving as it brings more blessings than receiving.



Hundreds had food water and drinks to eat and she shared a word of encouragement with them.



The donation was led by her management team and some close family members.

Mona4Reall comes across by many as a very supportive person and takes her social corporate responsibility very seriously.



Some of her donations include donating to Darko Yaw Bentum DA Basic School to support deprived children.



Ahead of her “Big 30” which is on the 26th of June, 2022, she thought o shoeing love to her Muslim community through feeding gestures.



Amidst her several corporate social initiatives, she will unveil her foundation very soon.