0
Menu
Entertainment

Mona4Real feeds hundreds at the Nima Central Mosque

Mona4Reall At Nima Mosque Mona4reall, previously known as Hajia4Real in masque

Sat, 25 Jun 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Days to the biggest party yet to be in the year 2022, Mona Faiz montrage, popularly known as Mona4reall has fed hundreds at the Nima Central Mosque.

The initiative forms part of her corporate social responsibility initiative to provide for the needy.

According to Mona she specifically chose the Nima mosque because on every Friday hundreds gather there to pray and after providing food will be doing a great service to them.

She added that she is naturally passionate about giving as it brings more blessings than receiving.

Hundreds had food water and drinks to eat and she shared a word of encouragement with them.

The donation was led by her management team and some close family members.

Mona4Reall comes across by many as a very supportive person and takes her social corporate responsibility very seriously.

Some of her donations include donating to Darko Yaw Bentum DA Basic School to support deprived children.

Ahead of her “Big 30” which is on the 26th of June, 2022, she thought o shoeing love to her Muslim community through feeding gestures.

Amidst her several corporate social initiatives, she will unveil her foundation very soon.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'I will destroy the world if NATO invades Russia' – Ghanaian man warns
Ablakwa salutes First Lady for flying on presidential jet to Rwanda
Randy Abbey supports Arise Ghana demo
Adom-Otchere tackles Boakye Agyarko
Akufo-Addo's brother secures GH¢10m judgment in defamation suit
The thievery of Akufo-Addo, Bawumia and Ofori-Atta being exposed by God – Sammy Gyamfi
My GH¢60,000 worth banging body no longer for big men – Kisa Gbekle
Victim of Frafraha demolition cries foul
It is sad to see celebrated intellectuals lead campaign against Adjaye – Otchere-Darko
Ken Agyapong can beat Alan to second place - Ben Ephson
Related Articles: