Mona4Reall adds G-Wagon to her list of luxurious cars

Mona4reall Benz Mona4reall launches new whip

Thu, 25 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian socialite turned artiste, Mona4Reall, has added a new whip to her list of luxurious cars after acquiring a Bentley barely three months ago.

In a video shared by blogger Flavour Tipz, the songstress was captured in a sea blue G-Wagon with a 2022 number plate.

Unknown to social media users where she was headed and carrying a yellow folder with documents, Mona stepped out of the car wearing a short blue jean skirt, a black fitted t-shirt and a pair of black heels.

Her look was completed with a red hair extension tied in a bun and simple but classy makeup.

Meanwhile, on May 28, 2022, social media users went haywire after Mona4Reall shared a video of her new Bentley in Match this year.

She was captured attending Bola Ray's birthday party with her newly released Bently.

In another post, she displayed the interior and logo on the wheel to indeed prove to her fans that she was inside one of the world's most expensive and luxurious cars.

In some reactions shared by some social media users, they seem to question how the 'Blow’ songstress makes her money in the current state of the economy.

ADA/BOG
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
