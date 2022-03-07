Mona4Reall bags ‘Emerging Woman of the Year’ ahead of 3Music Awards

Mona4Reall bags second award in musical journey

Mona4Reall bags second award

Mona4Reall accumulates over 10million views on streaming platforms



Mona4Reall gets 3 nominations at 3Music awards



Ghanaian socialite turned artiste, Mona4Reall, has won an award as ‘Emerging Woman of the Year’ at the 3Music Headquarters.



The artiste received her award during a Women’s Brunch event held at the 3Music Headquarters ahead of the main event which will take place on March 26, 2022.



Mona4Reall was nominated for three awards - ‘Breakthrough of the Year’, ‘Emerging Woman of the Year’ and ‘Woman of the Year’, out of which she won one;.

With an eight-track album ‘Here To Stay’ to her credit, Mona4reall emerged as the number one among several others including Abi Ima, Darkua, Joa, Lizzy Ntiamoah, Moliy, Niella, Queendalyn and Titi Owusu.



She dressed in a flare green dress with white stripes as she walked up the stage to receive her award.



This will be the second award since the female songstress started her musical journey.



In 2021, Mona Montrage popularly known as Mona4Reall received her first music award at the Ghana Music Awards UK edition with over 10 million views on YouTube and all music platforms.