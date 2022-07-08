0
Menu
Entertainment

Mona4Reall delivers a live band performance

Video Archive
Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Mona4Reall performs with a band

Mona suffers mini setback at the 2021 BHIM Concert

Master Gazy outdoors studio

Mona4Reall, in December 2021, had a 'hard time' with a live band performance with dancehall musician, Stonebwoy at the BHIM Concert.

This resulted in music lovers cautioning her against future live band performances, which they claim the female singer wasn't fit for.

It seems Mona4Reall has come back stronger. On Thursday, July 7, 2022, she delivered an improved live band performance to prove critics wrong, especially those who doubted her singing talent.

The 'Fine Girl' hit-maker has made it clear that bad comments can not stop her music dream, as she is here to stay and also determined to cement her name in the music industry.

On the occasion of Mix Master Gazy's studio opening, Mona took to the stage to perform some of her popular songs with a band.

The likes of Becca, Andy of Mentor fame, FBS, Mr Drew, KiDi, and Cina Soul turned up to support the record producer and sound engineer on Thursday.

Check out the video of Mona's performance below:

Mona at the 2021 BHIM Concert



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I felt disappointed when gov't opted for IMF route – Kweku Baako
Social media users call for Akufo-Addo's resignation as UK PM resigns
Ghana first: Alan Kyerematen ‘shelves’ 2024 flabgbearership bid
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Bawumia will help break the 8 – NPP MP