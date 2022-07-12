Mona4Reall doesn't qualify to be a musician - Kwaisey Pee

Veteran artiste, Kwaisey Pee

Kwaisey Pee claims people know Morna4Reall isn't talented

Veteran Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Akwasi Opoku, popularly known as Kwaisey Pee, has said sensational socialite turned artiste, Mona4Reall, is not qualified to be a musician.



Speaking on Empire FM, a Takoradi-based radio station, Kwaisey Pee added that people are interested in working with her because she is able to pull the crowd for artistes she collaborates with.



“People will love to do a song with someone like Hajia 4Real (Mona 4Reall) who is not a musician because of her large following.



The veteran artiste also added that Mona4Reall wasn’t talented, and this is something people are aware of but scared to say.

“I know you want me to say something, so you use it for a story but be told, Hajia4Reall is not a musician. I am telling you.



“You know what I’m talking about, but you want to push me so you say Kwaisey Pee said it,” he added.



Mona4Reall started her music career in 2020. After releasing three singles: ‘Badder Than’, ‘Fine Girl’, and ‘God’s Child’, she launched a 7-track EP titled ‘Here to Stay’ on October 14, 2021.



The EP comprises ‘Hero’ produced by Richie, ‘Zaddy’s Girl’ ft Medikal produced by Richie, ‘Hit’ ft. Stonebwoy produced by Streetbeatz, ‘Baby’ ft. Shatta Wale produced MixMaster Garzy, ‘Gimme Dat’ ft. Efya produced by MixMaster Garzy and ‘Bad Gyal’ produced by MixMaster Garzy.







ADA/BB