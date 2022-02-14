Mona4Reall drops some fire on Val's Day

Singer Mona4Real

Celebrities mark Vals Day

Mona4Reall drops hot photos



Sister Derby poses with boyfriend



Fine girl from Ghana, Mona4Reall has dropped some fire online with her sultry photos to mark Valentines Day.



As expected celebrities go all out when it comes to Vals Day photoshoots but this year, singer and socialite Mona seems to have topped charts with her jaw-dropping images.



Fans say they just can't get enough of her.

Mona rocked red lingerie that gave away her curves. She was pictured in a bathtub with some fruits and wine.



"I love you all. #MonthOfLove #happyvalentinesday," her post read.



Also, actress Fella Makafui has released her Vals Day photos of rocking a red gown with singer Deborah Vanessa also posing with her boyfriend in a bedroom set.



See the photos below:













